The regional government launches a campaign to prevent drownings at beaches and swimming pools

The Andalusian government's representative in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, launched the Andalusian emergency agency's (EMA) campaign in La Cala de Mijas this week, an ... initiative to prevent drownings at beaches and swimming pools.

Navarro emphasised that these awareness-raising initiatives are yielding positive results in preventing risky situations in aquatic environments. However, despite this reduction, fatalities are still being recorded, which led her to call for caution and prevention. "As long as there is a single death by drowning, we in the public authorities cannot rest on our laurels; it is vital to continue educating the public about the significant individual responsibility involved in every incident of this kind," she said.

After expressing her condolences to the family of a child who recently died after falling into a swimming pool in Periana, the delegate emphasised that campaigns of this kind, although they are repeated every summer, are essential for raising awareness of the risks associated with water.

"When tragedies like this occur, it is already too late," she said. This year's campaign carries the slogan 'Don't wait to see it on the news – in the water, a moment's carelessness can lead to an emergency', a clear message aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of adopting safe behaviour on beaches, at swimming pools and in inland bodies of water, such as reservoirs. "These places invite us to enjoy ourselves, but always with caution," she added.

During the presentation, Navarro was joined by the mayor of Mijas, Ana Mata; the councillor for beaches, Daniel Gómez; and the provincial head of 112 emergency services and civil protection, Ana Celia González.

Navarro explained that since the implementation of this prevention strategy in 2019, the regional government has managed to reduce deaths from this cause in the province of Malaga by 35.7 per cent.

According to her figures, 18 drowning deaths were recorded in Malaga last year, the majority of whom were men (17), with nine deaths in natural waters and eight in swimming pools. "The number of deaths last year is similar to that of 2021, but since 2019 we have managed to reduce these deaths by 35.7 per cent, when 28 drownings were recorded," said Navarro.

Rule 10/20

The delegate emphasised the need to continue raising public awareness of the importance of treating water with respect. "The figures remain high, so we cannot be too careful, especially when it comes to children, who require extreme supervision and must never be left alone near water," she added.

Navarro also emphasised the importance of keeping a constant watch on children, raising awareness to the 10/20 water safety rule. This rule states that, if you are looking after a child, you must check on them at least every 10 seconds and remain at a distance that allows you to reach them in less than 20 seconds. "This rule has been proven to save lives and is essential for those looking after children," she explained.

Last year, the 112 emergency service handled 130 maritime rescue and salvage emergencies in the province; so far in 2026, 50 alerts have been handled

The delegate also thanked the 112 emergency services, which are mobilised following an emergency call, highlighting that last year 130 maritime rescue and salvage emergencies were handled in the province. "So far this year, more than 50 alerts have already been handled," she added.

Collaboration with local councils

The campaign forms part of the prevention strategy that the regional authority has been implementing since 2019 to improve safety on beaches and in bathing areas.

All municipalities along the Malaga coastline have beach plans in place to identify risks, coordinate resources and ensure an effective response to incidents. In recent years, the regional government has provided funding to improve lifeguard and rescue services, supporting local councils in drawing up and updating their beach plans.

Awareness campaigns have also been carried out and training in emergency response and self-protection has been strengthened, incorporating new tools such as the emergency network (REJA) on beaches in Malaga and Granada where there is no mobile phone coverage.

The delegate praised the work carried out by local councils to keep their beaches in excellent condition every summer, ensuring a clean and safe environment for both residents and visitors. In particular, she praised the municipality of Mijas, which has a particularly well-resourced lifeguard service, comprising 86 lifeguards, ambulances and other surveillance equipment, including a rescue drone and a new public address system to improve communication in the event of an emergency.

Navarro announced that the 'Don't wait to see it on the news' campaign will be publicised through the media, and that the 'Andalucía beach guide' mobile app will be a useful resource for visitors to find out about water conditions and the presence of jellyfish before heading to the beaches.

She concluded by emphasising each person's "individual responsibility" to respect safety regulations and follow the instructions of lifeguards, thereby helping to prevent accidents and save lives.