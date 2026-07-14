One arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run that killed Norwegian teen in Mijas

A picture of kilometre 1027 of the A-7, where the incident took place.

Juan Cano and María José Díaz Alcalá 14/07/2026 a las 10:02h.

The investigation into the death of 17-year-old Norwegian teen Nikoline has taken a decisive turn with the arrest on Monday of the suspect who allegedly fled after hitting her with a vehicle on the A-7 motorway in Mijas.

The Guardia Civil are currently trying to determine if he was the driver who fled the scene after the fatal accident.

According to sources close to the investigation, the police found glass fragments on the road at kilometre 1,027 of the motorway, where the accident occurred at approximately 5.20am on 6 July.

The investigation then discarded the initial hypothesis that suggested Nikoline had been hit by a lorry. Instead, new findings point to a car or a van.

Investigators also located the victim's mobile phone in the area, allowing them to trace her last movements.

Nikoline left the Puerto Banús nightlife area in Marbella in a ride-hailing vehicle after partying with friends. She allegedly shared the vehicle with two other young people.

The driver of the ride-hailing vehicle was located immediately in the early stages of the case and has already given a statement to clarify the route. As SUR previously reported, Nikoline had asked him to let her out during the ride, in Mijas, close to an area of residential developments and hotels where she had been staying.

Over the past weekend, the Guardia Civil have taken numerous witness statements in order to reconstruct the victim's last movements and narrow down the search for the person responsible for the accident.

Late on Monday, the police located a vehicle with damage consistent with the hit-and-run and arrested the driver.

Nikoline had been on vacation in the Costa del Sol since 19 June and was scheduled to fly back to Norway on the Monday of the accident.

One of her friends told the family that she had last seen her between 3am and 4am at a nightclub in Puerto Banús. The Guardia Civil, however, told SUR that the young woman had not left alone.

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