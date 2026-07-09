Norwegian teen killed in Mijas hit-and-run was dropped off by ride-hailing vehicle at incident location

A picture of kilometre 1027 of the A-7, where the incident took place.

María José Díaz Alcalá 09/07/2026 a las 15:03h.

The 17-year-old Norwegian girl who went missing early on Monday morning in the Puerto Banús area of Marbella and died two hours later in a hit-and-run on the A-7 motorway near Mijas, had requested a ride-hailing service and asked the driver to drop her off at the spot where the accident occurred.

The accident happened at approximately 5.20am during a night out. A friend of the victim's went to the toilet between 3am and 4am and, when she returned, the girl was no longer there. Some of their other friends, however, had helped her call a ride.

The exact time she got into the ride-hailing vehicle is unknown, although the distance between the starting point (near a nightclub in Puerto Banús) and the site of the accident is almost 30 kilometres or a half-hour drive.

According to the same sources, the teenager asked the driver to drop her off near Mijas, close to residential developments and hotels, where she was reportedly staying. This rules out the possibility that the girl was involuntarily led to the location.

When the emergency services arrived at the scene, they could only confirm the girl's death. She had no ID on her.

The Guardia Civil are continuing the investigation to clarify the remaining details. The main objective is to identify and locate the driver of the lorry that struck her and fled the scene.

The deputy government delegate in Malaga told the media that the investigation "will bear fruit".

Access the broad Malaga and Costa del Sol news index