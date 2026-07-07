Victim of fatal hit-and-run on the A-7 in Mijas was Norwegian teenager who went missing in Marbella

A 17-year-old Norwegian girl reported missing since the early hours of Monday morning in the Puerto Banús area died after being hit by a lorry on the A-7 motorway in Mijas ... , the teenager’s family has confirmed to SUR.

As her mother explained to this newspaper, the teenager had been on holiday on the Costa del Sol since 19 June and was due to return to Norway this Monday. The teenager went missing between 3am and 4am at a nightclub in Marbella, where she had gone with friends to celebrate her country’s victory over Brazil in the World Cup.

A friend of the teenager went to the club’s toilet and, when she returned, she was no longer there, her mother explained. The last known location of her mobile phone was at half past three in the morning on Julio Iglesias Avenue, just a few metres from the nightclub. However, her mobile phone lost signal and her friend was unable to contact her; neither could her family.

The fatal hit-and-run took place at 5.20am, nearly two hours later, at kilometre marker 1,027 on the A-7, in the municipality of Mijas. The 112 Emergency Service received reports from several witnesses, one of whom stated that the driver of the lorry that struck the victim did not stop and fled the scene.

Personnel from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, the Traffic Division of the Civil Guard and road maintenance workers attended the scene, where they confirmed that the young woman, who was not carrying any identification, had died at the scene.

Her family went first thing in the morning to look for her in the area where she had been out partying and went to the National Police station in Fuengirola to report her missing. After hours without any news of the girl’s whereabouts, the family have learned that she was the fatality in the accident.

The Guardia Civil, for their part, are continuing their investigation to try to establish how the accident happened, as well as to identify and locate the driver of the vehicle involved.