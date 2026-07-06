 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Mijas Fuengirola

Road accident

Mijas 112: woman dies on A-7 motorway after being knocked down by lorry

The incident took place at 5.20am on Monday morning

Añádenos en Google
Kilometre 1,027 of the A-7 motorway in Mijas where the incident took place.

Almudena Nogués

A woman died early on Monday morning after being hit by a lorry on the A-7 motorway near Mijas, as the emergency services told SUR.

The accident occurred at 5.20am, at kilometre 1,027 of the A-7, in the direction of Marbella.

Several witnesses called 112 to report the accident. Medical personnel, traffic police and road maintenance workers attended the scene.

The paramedics have confirmed the woman's death, without releasing further details about her identity or the incident.

Access the broad Malaga and Costa del Sol news index

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Mijas 112: woman dies on A-7 motorway after being knocked down by lorry

[]

Mijas 112: woman dies on A-7 motorway after being knocked down by lorry