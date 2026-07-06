Road accident
Mijas 112: woman dies on A-7 motorway after being knocked down by lorry
The incident took place at 5.20am on Monday morning
Almudena Nogués
A woman died early on Monday morning after being hit by a lorry on the A-7 motorway near Mijas, as the emergency services told SUR.
The accident occurred at 5.20am, at kilometre 1,027 of the A-7, in the direction of Marbella.
Several witnesses called 112 to report the accident. Medical personnel, traffic police and road maintenance workers attended the scene.
The paramedics have confirmed the woman's death, without releasing further details about her identity or the incident.
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