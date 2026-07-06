Mijas 112: woman dies on A-7 motorway after being knocked down by lorry

Kilometre 1,027 of the A-7 motorway in Mijas where the incident took place.

Almudena Nogués 06/07/2026 a las 09:17h.

A woman died early on Monday morning after being hit by a lorry on the A-7 motorway near Mijas, as the emergency services told SUR.

The accident occurred at 5.20am, at kilometre 1,027 of the A-7, in the direction of Marbella.

Several witnesses called 112 to report the accident. Medical personnel, traffic police and road maintenance workers attended the scene.

The paramedics have confirmed the woman's death, without releasing further details about her identity or the incident.

Access the broad Malaga and Costa del Sol news index