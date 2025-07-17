Mijas targets British golfers in bid to promote year-round tourism

Mijas is seeking to improve its positioning in the golf segment by presenting itself as a destination with its own identity.

José Carlos García Mijas Thursday, 17 July 2025, 17:55 Compartir

The British tourism market continues to show dedication to Spain, despite the exit of the UK from the EU. Given this strong pull, Mijas town hall seeks ways to improve its position on the market, especially through the attraction that the golf segment presents. The municipality is therefore aiming to become a reference destination in international markets such as the British one.

Councillor for tourism Francisco Jerez recently participated in the Costa del Sol Road Trip, held in Liverpool and London among other UK cities. There, he held meetings with travel agents, tour operators and British golf media, some of whom showed interest in including Mijas in their catalogues and campaigns. For this reason, Mijas town hall has prepared promotional materials related to what the municipality can offer to golf lovers.

In addition, Mijas is developing proposals to agencies specialising in golf packages, combining top-level courses with quality accommodation and complementary experiences and activities. These materials and proposals specifically target the British tourist.

A destination with its own identity

"One of the main objectives has been to position Mijas not only as part of the Costa del Golf but also as a destination with its own identity, combining quality, climate, gastronomy and first-class golf courses," Jerez said.

The British market continues to show "enormous potential" for Mijas, especially in the mid- and low-seasons, which makes it "a fundamental ally" in the deseasonalisation of tourism.

With this medium- and long-term strategy, Mijas town hall confirms "its commitment to a quality, sustainable and diversified tourism model, capable of generating added value for the municipality beyond the summer months".