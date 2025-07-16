Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of pedal boats. SUR
112 incident

Teenage girl rushed to hospital after pedal boat accident in Fuengirola

The 14-year-old was rescued from the sea by lifeguards after they spotted her in difficulty

Europa Press

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 11:36

A girl, 14, had to be rushed to hospital on the Costa del Sol after falling from a pedal boat and hitting her head.

According to 112 Andalucía sources, the incident happened on a beach in Fuengirola, when the teenager toppled the leisure craft and into the sea.

Upon seeing that she was not able to return to the shore, lifeguards rescued her from the water. She was taken to hospital, but there is no information about her condition at the moment.

