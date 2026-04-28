Mijas to serve up 600 kilos of skewered sardines to mark International Workers' Day

Tony Bryant 28/04/2026 a las 11:40h.

On Friday 1 May, International Workers’ Day, Plaza del Torreón in La Cala de Mijas will once again be the setting for the traditional skewered sardine festival, which this year will distribute more than 600 kilos among attendees.

As usual, local ‘espeteros’ will be responsible for grilling the fish on skewers on La Cala’s Torreón beach. A large marquee and a bar will be set up, managed by the Puerto de los Gatos neighbourhood association, whose secretary, Ana María Jiménez, attended the presentation of the event, along with the town’s mayor, Ana Mata.

Beginning at midday, the event will also include a programme of live music and entertainment from 3.30pm.

“This gathering is an opportunity to share, to reconnect, to enjoy our traditions and to proudly show the best of our land to those who visit us. The sardine festival is much more than gastronomy. It is culture, it is the history of Mijas, and it is our identity,” the mayor said.