Step into a world of magic at Fuengirola's most enchanting restaurant

SUR in English Fuengirola 12/06/2026 a las 12:28h.

In a corner of Fuengirola, the power of magic and imagination is more alive than ever. Crossing the threshold of Los Tres Calderos feels like stepping under a spell, transporting visitors into a fantasy world where mythical creatures, magical spells and powerful relics coexist with inventive and enticing cuisine.

The restaurant has established itself as a standout destination in the world of themed dining, combining a distinctive personality with a high-quality gastronomic offering.

Every corner of Los Tres Calderos reflects the passion for fantasy worlds of its creator and driving force, Adán Sánchez Moreno. In 2018, he completed his culinary studies at the Universidad Alfonso X El Sabio, presenting an ambitious restaurant concept inspired by magic and fantasy as his final project.

"At the time, there were hardly any similar businesses apart from a few in Barcelona. I had to spend hours researching online to find comparable projects abroad," he recalls.

After gaining professional experience in the hospitality industry, Sánchez Moreno decided in 2021 to turn his student dream into reality. The result was Los Tres Calderos, which has built a loyal following in just a few years thanks to the quality and originality of its concept.

Handmade attention to detail

One of the features that sets Los Tres Calderos apart from other themed restaurants is the equal care devoted to every aspect of the business. The same attention is given to customer service, food preparation and presentation as to the restaurant's decoration.

Each room showcases the creativity of its founder while reflecting his passion for fantasy worlds and fiction genres such as horror.

"All of the décor was handmade during the early years, while more recently we've incorporated 3D printing to help create new pieces," explains Adán.

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Magic cauldrons, monstrous creatures, wands, cobwebs and small potion bottles line the walls, creating an immersive atmosphere throughout the venue.

The theme also extends to the menu and presentation. Signature dishes include burgers with unusual colours and striking flavour combinations, while other creations are served with theatrical touches such as smoke effects and carefully crafted plating.

"We always add a personal touch to the presentation of every dish without neglecting the quality of the food, which is ultimately what wins our customers over," says Adán.

Dishes that cast a spell on diners

One of the defining features of Los Tres Calderos is its determination to keep surprising customers. That drive stems from Adán's own creative curiosity.

"I get bored cooking the same dishes all the time, which is why we're constantly changing the menu," he says.

That philosophy has given rise to creations such as the Boggart, one of the restaurant's most distinctive concepts and a challenge that Adán particularly enjoys. Designed with more adventurous diners in mind, the dish is completely tailored to each guest's tastes, much like the magical creature from which it takes its name.

"We present it as a creature that enchants diners and helps them overcome their fear of trying something unfamiliar. We ask each customer what they like, then create a completely new dish based on their preferences," he explains.

The concept has led to a variety of bespoke creations, including lamb risotto and tuna tataki with mango sauce.

Themed evenings and a visiting mentalist

Los Tres Calderos is placing increasing emphasis on special events inspired by the world of magic, adding another dimension to its offering.

"We started by organising themed evenings with actors and magic performances for occasions such as Halloween and Christmas. Now we're introducing new experiences, including our first mentalist show on 20 June," says Adán.

Guests will be able to enjoy the restaurant's distinctive food and atmosphere while a mentalist moves from table to table demonstrating their skills.

The venue has also become a popular choice for celebrations such as birthdays and stag and hen parties, offering an experience that combines entertainment with a strong sense of personality.

Magical burger workshops

The restaurant also hosts children's workshops, where participants can make magical wands, mandrakes and Death Eater masks.

For adults, Los Tres Calderos has recently launched a new experience that combines cooking, mystery and puzzles: a magical burger workshop.

"We give each participant an envelope containing the identity of a fantasy character. Their task is to recreate that character through a burger. The ingredients and preparation sequence have to be discovered by solving a series of riddles printed on their placemat," Adán explains.

Those who perform best are rewarded. The diner who correctly identifies the highest number of characters represented by fellow participants receives either a gift tied to the restaurant's magical universe or a dessert. Participants who use the correct ingredients and follow the right preparation sequence are awarded a complimentary drink.

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Among the venue's latest initiatives are craft beer tasting sessions paired with tapas prepared by the Los Tres Calderos kitchen team.

To keep up with the latest developments from the ever-evolving magical world of Los Tres Calderos, visitors are encouraged to follow the restaurant on social media.

More information:

Address: C. Hernán Cortés, 1, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga.

Phone: 655 33 93 35.

Web: https://lostrescalderos.com/

Instagram: @lostrescalderos