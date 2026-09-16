Mijas recognised for sustainable and smart city management

Tony Bryant 16/09/2026 a las 23:39h.

Mijas has been recognised at the Greencities forum in Malaga for its commitment to urban sustainability and efficient management. Mayor Ana Mata accepted the award for ‘innovation and excellence in municipal management’ during the opening day of the forum.

Gecor Systems, which presented the award, praised the council’s “track record, commitment and excellent management” in implementing citizen participation solutions, describing Mijas as “one of the most notable success stories”.

Gecor Systems highlighted Mijas’s commitment to innovation, digital transformation and improving municipal services through its Gecor platform. It also praised the council for modernising local government through technology designed to support smart city management.

Mata said systems that collect information directly from residents, consolidate it and share it with the relevant municipal departments were “key” to speeding up the response to issues.

“When everyone involved in solving problems has access to the same information, almost in real time, citizens are the ones who benefit,” she said.

She added that artificial intelligence could further streamline these processes and reduce response times in the near future.

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre also received an award, while representatives from Torremolinos and Fuengirola were recognised for other achievements.

The Greencities forum brings together public authorities, businesses and networks to promote efficient and sustainable urban management, covering areas including climate and energy, the circular economy, urban nature, water resilience, efficient infrastructure, data and smart systems.

Access the consolidated Fuengirola and Mijas news archive