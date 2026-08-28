Mijas recognised for outstanding environmental awareness on its beaches

The Mijas coastline has five Blue Flags and a range of other environmental and quality distinctions.

Tony Bryant 28/08/2026 a las 09:27h.

Mijas has received an extraordinary recognition from the organisation responsible for awarding Blue Flags, in recognition of the environmental awareness initiatives it carries out on its beaches. The association for environmental and consumer education (ADEAC) acknowledged, in a letter sent to Mayor Ana Mata, the council’s daily commitment to sustainability along the entire coastline.

ADEAC congratulated Mijas town hall on “the work carried out and its efforts to provide the best possible service, including its commitment to raising awareness and educating people about the rational and sustainable use of the beaches in every respect”.

It is worth noting that the municipality’s coastline has five Blue Flags, at La Luna-Royal Beach, Riviera, El Bombo, El Chaparral and La Cala.

The Blue Flag scheme internationally recognises four key areas: water quality, environmental education, environmental management (cleanliness) and safety and services (lifeguarding and access).

In addition to its Blue Flags, Mijas also has nine ‘Q’ Quality distinctions (La Luna-Royal Beach, Alhamar, Calahonda, Riviera, El Bombo, La Cala, La Dorada, El Chaparral and El Charcón); nine ‘S’ Sustainability distinctions (at the same nine beaches); the Blue Centre designation, which recognises El Torreón as an interpretation centre for the watchtowers along the Mijas coastline; and the Blue Trail designation, which recognises the Senda Litoral coastal path.

ADEAC also highlighted in its communication with the council the increasingly common presence of sea turtles along the coast, stressing the importance of “conserving and protecting the ecosystems and the species that inhabit them”. In this regard, Mijas is already carrying out marine species conservation work, covering both flora and fauna, through collaborations with organisations such as CREAMAR Málaga (part of the Aula del Mar foundation) and the WWF, among others.

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