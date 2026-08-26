Mijas Local Police step up surveillance to combat illegal dumping

Aarón Sáez 26/08/2026 a las 10:24h.

Mijas Local Police are stepping up surveillance at various points across the municipality to tackle the dumping of rubbish bags, furniture, rubble and other waste on public roads or next to rubbish containers. Following numerous complaints from residents in affected areas, officers will intensify checks, particularly in locations where the problem occurs repeatedly. Surveillance will focus on rubbish being left outside containers, the dumping of furniture and household items without having requested a collection, and illegal dumping on streets, roads, vacant plots and public spaces.

Councillor Juan Carlos Cuevas said: “The vast majority of people in Mijas comply with the rules and want to live in well-maintained streets and neighbourhoods. It is not fair that those who do the right thing should have to put up with the consequences of the irresponsible behaviour of a few.”

The councillor said that leaving waste in the street causes unpleasant smells and unhygienic conditions, as well as obstructing pedestrian traffic and damaging the environment. The Local Police remind residents that such behaviour constitutes an offence and that those responsible may be reported and fined in accordance with current regulations.

“Municipal services have a duty to clean up and collect waste, but no town can remain clean if people leave rubbish bags outside containers or dump a mattress in the street simply for the sake of convenience. Keeping Mijas clean and well maintained requires effective services, enforcement and civic responsibility,” Cuevas explained.

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In the case of furniture, household appliances and other bulky items, residents must request their collection in advance through the authorised municipal services. Building waste, garden cuttings and other specific types of waste must not be placed in standard rubbish containers or dumped on vacant plots or roads.

Cuevas stressed that the aim is to protect community relations and address the concerns being expressed in neighbourhoods: “We are going to step up surveillance because anti-social behaviour cannot go unpunished. The streets belong to everyone, and no one has the right to dirty them and leave others to deal with the consequences.”

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