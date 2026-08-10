Mijas council steps up road-marking work to improve safety

The work aims to make streets safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Tony Bryant 10/08/2026 a las 10:45h.

Mijas council is stepping up work to improve road markings across the municipality in a bid to make streets safer for drivers and pedestrians. The latest work includes the creation and repainting of parking bays, pedestrian crossings and other road markings.

Councillor for operational services Daniel Gómez announced the programme during a visit to the car park at El Bombo beach, on Avenida de El Descubrimiento. Gómez said the work forms part of the town hall’s regular road-marking maintenance programme, which is carried out across neighbourhoods and residential developments throughout the municipality.

In recent days, crews have also been working in La Ponderosa and Polarsol. In Calahonda, meanwhile, work has included vehicle access points, motorbike parking spaces and bays for people with reduced mobility.

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The programme will move to areas around schools in the coming weeks, ahead of the start of the new academic year, with the aim of ensuring road markings are in good condition when pupils return.

Work will then move to Mijas Pueblo, including key areas around Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

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