Mijas steps up car park plan and prepares to build six car parks with 2,450 spaces

Mijas town hall is stepping up its car park development plan. While the Costa del Sol town is preparing for the Los Santos car park ... in Las Lagunas to open, it has just awarded the contract for the design of the car parks to be built next to the Indira Gandhi primary school, also in Las Lagunas, and in the Santana district of Mijas Pueblo.

The first of these facilities, which has involved an investment of 15.7 million euros and is due to open in September, has capacity for 272 vehicles, while the other two are estimated to have a combined capacity of 674 (250 at the school and 424 in Santana area).

Car parks 2,447 parking spaces This brings the total to six projects launched by Mijas town hall, all of which are now at the project design stage

A further four car parks are already at the stage of putting forward proposals for the award of the technical documents that will define the facilities. These are Las Cañadas, with an estimated capacity of 280 spaces; Don Elías, with a planned capacity of 433 spaces; La Vega, which is expected to have a capacity of 480 vehicles and La Cala Boulevard, with an estimated capacity of 580 spaces.

The six initiatives currently under way therefore account for a total of 2,447 places. However, the exact capacity of each facility, as well as all other details and the cost of each of these investments, will be determined by the project specifications. These specifications will then be used to put the contracts out to tender.

The contract for the car park next to the Indira Gandhi primary school has been awarded to Ingeniería Atecsur SL for a sum of 13,148 euros. The work has a completion deadline of 60 days, meaning that “in less than two months, the town hall will receive the technical design and will be able to put the construction works out to tender”, said Juan José Torres, councillor for procurement and infrastructure.

The new car park in Los Santos is set to open in September and the contract for the extension of the Virgen de la Peña car park will be put out to tender before the end of the year

The contract for the Santana car park has been awarded to the Temporary Joint Venture (UTE) formed by Ingeniería Atecsur SL and Roma Ingenieros. The car park is significantly larger than the one near the Indira Gandhi school (424 spaces compared to an estimated 250), the contract value amounts to 72,757 euros and the completion period is set at 120 days, meaning it will be handed over to the town hall before the end of the year.

Almost 900 more places

The project, which has already been drawn up and approved, is for the Virgen de la Peña car park in Mijas Pueblo, which "will significantly increase the car park’s capacity" by adding more than 600 spaces to those currently available. The town hall intends to put the extension works for this car park out to tender before the end of the year.

As for the Los Santos car park, the town hall is carrying out tests on the ventilation, air conditioning, barriers, lifts and fire safety measures and is finalising the remaining details required for its opening. Of its 272 spaces, 200 will be allocated to local residents who secured one in the draw (and who will pay 50 euros a month), while the remaining 72 will operate on a rotation basis, meaning they will be accessible to any member of the public.

Meanwhile, Mijas town hall has announced that it will install solar panels in the La Candelaria car park in Las Lagunas, to optimise solar energy generation and reduce costs. To plan this sustainability and energy-saving project, the council has already signed a contract with Ingeniería Atecsur SL for a sum of 24,995 euros, with a completion period of 120 days.

Read comprehensive news for Mijas-Fuengirola.