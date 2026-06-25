Mijas Pueblo showcases its charm with 15,000 candles

Tony Bryant 25/06/2026 a las 15:30h.

Mijas Pueblo will be illuminated with 15,000 candles from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 July to celebrate ‘Mijas with soul by candlelight’, an event that offers an extensive programme of family activities. For the third consecutive year, some of the most iconic spots in the Pueblo will be lit with candles to highlight and showcase the charm of the village.

The programme includes street parades, blacksmithing and woodcarving workshops, performances such as belly dancing and fire eating shows, children's activities and a craft market.

The market will open on Thursday 2 July, followed by three street parades forming part of that day's programme. In addition, Thursday is ‘children's day’, when the attractions installed in Plaza de la Constitución will have a reduced price of two euros per ride.

Organised by Malik Culture, the event will be officially inaugurated on Friday at 8pm, followed by a series of performances taking place throughout the streets of the village.

One of the event's main attractions is the ‘wishing tree’, where visitors can leave notes containing their hopes and wishes, which will later be burned in a symbolic ritual intended to help them come true.

To facilitate access to the event, shuttle buses will operate from La Cala de Mijas and Las Lagunas.

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