The Advantages of Relocating to Spain

SUR 22/06/2026 a las 09:27h.

Europe has some of the most beautiful countries in the world in terms of scenery and this means that your choice is not an easy one if you decide to move here. However, there is one country that is beautiful not only because of its landscapes, but also because the people are some of the most welcoming. That country is Spain. And below, you will discover some of the greatest advantages of relocating, if you are considering such a change in the near or distant future.

The easy immigration procedures and variety of visas

Usually, the first thing you consider once you’ve made up your mind is how to relocate to Spain, especially if you come from a country that requires a visa. Here is a first practical advantage: there are several visas you can choose from based on:

• your status (employee, retiree, digital nomad);

• your finances;

• the duration of your stay.

If you are lucky enough, you could even qualify for more than one visa (this is often the case for many immigrants here), in which case, getting a little bit of professional advice would not hurt.

As a general picture, you can get an entry visa in as little as a week, and a residence permit issued in about a month.

The language and people

For many immigrants, language is often a drawback when choosing a country to move to. Well, Spanish is an easy language to learn. Moreover, the people here are so nice and relaxed that they enjoy helping you speak correctly, which matters a lot if you want to relocate to a country where you feel welcome.

Not only are the locals nice, but here, you will find expats from all over the world, as Spain is home to more than 5 million foreigners and counting.

The quality of life

Apart from all the practical reasons, the quality of life is an essential aspect for anyone who has moved to another country. What does this mean in Spain? Here it is:

• an excellent healthcare system, one of the best in the world, in fact;

• a great education system from kindergarten to university;

• great food, although everybody knows that;

• one of the best labor laws in Europe, which favors employees, as in Spain, you get 30 days of paid annual leave;

• a great climate, as Spainards enjoy 300 days of sunny days per year in most regions.

Affordable living costs

Even if in recent years, rental costs have gone up in most European countries, in Spain, there are still regions where they have remained at a decent level. You will only pay more if you move to cities like Barcelona or Madrid, but you can have a great life if you choose smaller towns. Also, food prices are more affordable in Spain, not to mention the access to fresh vegetables, fruit, and even seafood.

These are some of the best, if not the best reasons to move to Spain, a country that combines a great lifestyle with great business and work opportunities, depending on why you decide to relocate here.