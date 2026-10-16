Mijas Lions diabetes awareness group get its marching orders

Tony Bryant 16/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:45h.

La Cala de Mijas Lions diabetic support group is hosting its annual sponsored walk along the seafront promenade in La Cala on Sunday 8 November. The event comes ahead of World Diabetes Day (14 November), when famous landmarks worldwide are illuminated in blue for solidarity, including Mijas town hall.

Now in its eighth year, this year’s message is ‘early detection’. According to the World Diabetes Foundation, diabetes is a silent killer with 50 per cent of people living with it unaware they have the condition.

The five-kilometre walk begins at 10am with a warm-up exercise in the square.

The organisation has arranged a family day of activities, as well as a winter market with more than 50 stalls selling food, crafts and Christmas gift ideas. As in previous years, the afternoon will include live music, entertainment and children’s activities in Plaza El Torreón once the walk is over. Volunteers will also be on hand to offer glucose tests, and help and advice about diabetes.

“This family-friendly event is a perfect opportunity for local businesses, clubs and teams to publicise themselves, build team spirit and raise money for a vital cause by getting friends and family to sponsor their walk. All sponsorship money goes directly to diabetes awareness and supports projects locally,” a Lions spokesperson said.

Last year, more than two hundred people wearing the association’s distinctive blue T-shirts took part in the charity hike.

Sponsor forms are available in the Lions’ charity shop or by phoning 607879450

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