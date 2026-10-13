Autumn lunch raises 2,000 euros for Mijas canine charity

Founder Fabienne Paques and one of the volunteers at the lunch in Mijas.

Tony Bryant 13/10/2026 Actualizado a las 14:32h.

Around 80 animal lovers enjoyed an autumn fundraising lunch for the ACE /SHIN canine shelter at Restaurante El Jinete (Mijas Costa) last week. Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and the Costa Connection Magazine, the event raised 2,000 euros to help the Mijas-based charity to care for the hundreds of dogs and cats currently in its care.

Guests enjoyed a three-course meal and an afternoon of live entertainment supplied by Costa vocalist Harvey James, as well as a charity auction and a raffle with prizes donated by supporters of the shelter.

During her speech, founder Fabienne Paques spoke about the ongoing challenges of running a shelter where the animals need some 300kg of food every day, as well as veterinary care and medication.

“An afternoon like this truly warms our hearts. The money raised will go towards surgery for dogs who arrived at our shelter with injuries and other problems who, without our help, might not get the chance they deserve,” Paques said.

The founder thanked everyone who help organise the event and appealed to the public to continue supporting the charity, saying that “all support is much appreciated”. “This most deserving of causes is in great need of your help,” she added.

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