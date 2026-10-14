Huelva provincial authority backs the province's food and drink producers at SUR Wines & Gourmet 2026

SUR in English Málaga 14/10/2026 Actualizado a las 10:20h.

The Huelva provincial authority, or Diputación, is reaffirming its commitment to boosting the local economy and supporting local businesses by taking part in the well-regarded trade event SUR Wines & Gourmet 2026. Through an in-kind grant scheme, the authority is helping 13 companies and professionals from the province's food and drink industry attend this key sector event.

The support mainly aims to give Huelva producers a direct route to suppliers, distributors and potential customers in Spain and abroad. Through this, the provincial authority hopes to open up new sales channels and strengthen Huelva's reputation as a byword for outstanding food and drink.

A delegation built on quality and tradition

The Huelva delegation comprises 13 leading firms that share core values such as authenticity, respect for provenance and a commitment to quality in how they make their products. Their presence at the event is organised around the following areas:

• Wine: the tradition and innovation of Condado de Huelva will be represented by Bodegas Sauci, Bodegas Garay, Bodegas Privilegio del Condado, Bodegas del Socorro and Bodegas Andrade, who will be showing wines with their own distinct identity.

• Meat and cured Iberian products: the quality of the area's pastureland and the Sierra de Huelva will be on show courtesy of Montesierra, Sabor de Origen Sierra del Rey, Ovipor and Oro Viejo, presenting their acorn-fed Iberian hams, shoulders and cured meats.

• Cheese: the province's dairy tradition will be represented by Quesos Doñana, with its handmade goat's and sheep's cheeses.

• Olive oil: Huelva's "liquid gold" will be represented by Olibeas, a cooperative bringing its extra virgin olive oil.

• Spirits: the province's long history of artisan distilling will be represented by Destilerías Martes Santo, with its premium liqueurs and gins.

• Honey: the purity of Huelva's natural surroundings will come through in the artisan honey brought by EscomsMiel.

Through this varied line-up, the Huelva provincial authority hopes to highlight the commercial potential of its products while also showing off the province's food and drink heritage as a driving force for its economy.

Free registration for trade professionals

For its latest edition, SUR Wines & Gourmet is hoping to beat its previous attendance record. Wine and gourmet food professionals wanting to take part in the sixth edition of the event can now register for free through the event website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html