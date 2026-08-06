Mijas launches tender for covered sports facilities at eleven schools

Tony Bryant 06/08/2026 a las 11:12h.

Mijas town hall has launched a public tender for the design of new covered sports areas at eleven public schools across the municipality, following longstanding requests from the local education community.

Mayor Ana Mata said the project will improve conditions for pupils during the school day while also benefiting residents who use the facilities outside school hours.

The successful contractor will prepare the detailed designs for the canopies, which will include galvanised steel roofing with thermal and acoustic insulation, LED lighting, rainwater drainage, accessibility measures and the necessary structural and electrical works.

Each school site will require a bespoke solution, with the selected sports courts agreed in consultation with headteachers. An alternative proposal will be developed for the San Sebastián school in Mijas Pueblo, where technical constraints prevent the installation of a canopy.

The contract has a base value of €96,274.41, with a delivery period of 90 calendar days from award. Interested companies have until 14 August to submit bids.

Mayor Mata described the scheme as "a much-needed project" and said it represented "an important step" towards delivering a key improvement for the municipality's schools. She also highlighted the recent agreement with the Andalusian regional government to encourage greater community use of school facilities outside teaching hours.

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