Mijas approves land transfer for Jardín Botánico school expansion

Tony Bryant 22/06/2026 Actualizado a las 12:48h.

Mijas town hall has approved the transfer of 9,052 square metres of municipal land to the Andalusian regional government to facilitate the expansion of CEIP Jardín Botánico school in La Cala de Mijas.

The primary school currently serves around 520 pupils aged between three and 12 years. The two plots, designated for public facilities, adjoin the existing school site and will be formally handed over once the Junta de Andalucía accepts the transfer and signs the corresponding agreement with the council.

The process began in November 2023 and has now received final approval following the completion of all required technical and administrative procedures. These include those relating to topography, architecture, infrastructure and public consultation.

Under Andalucía’s local autonomy act (LAULA), local authorities are responsible for supporting the regional education administration, including providing land for the construction and expansion of public schools.

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