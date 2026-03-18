Are Mijas beaches open for Easter 2026? Repair updates for coastal path and sand replenishment

José Carlos García Mijas Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 12:43 Share

Mijas town hall is undertaking two projects to repair the damage caused by recent storms along its coastline.

These include restoring the beaches of El Bombo, Calahonda (El Capricho/Alhamar) and Las Doradas and repairs to a damaged section of the coastal path that runs alongside all of Malaga province's coastline.

Heavy machinery is already on site on the beaches to move and deposit up to 14,000 cubic metres of sand, ensuring that this part of the Costa del Sol coast is in perfect condition before Easter.

This involves 8,000 cubic metres going to El Bombo beach and 3,000 cubic metres at each of the other two. This particular project has a budget of 247,000 euros and a timeframe that should allow these three beaches to be ready before the end of this month.

Mijas town hall is also in the process of reconstructing the section of the coastal path in El Capricho that was destroyed by a series of Atlantic storms. This 40-metre stretch of walkway requires new pilings at a greater depth and a breakwater to better protect it from rough seas. A total of 223,000 euros has been allocated to this project, carried out by the company VGC Global.