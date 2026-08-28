Mijas to celebrate ‘tourist day’ with flamenco and free paella

Tony Bryant 28/08/2026 a las 10:06h.

Mijas will celebrate ‘tourist day’ on 23 September with an event that will bring together tradition, culture, gastronomy and the promotion of the municipality. Held in Plaza Virgen de la Peña, the activities will begin at 12 noon with a flamenco performance, followed by a paella tasting at 1.30pm.

Councillor for tourism Francisco Jerez explained that the initiative is being organised to mark World Tourism Day (27 September), allowing Mijas to join an international celebration.

“We want tourists, visitors and residents to come along and share this day with us,” said Jerez, highlighting the open and inclusive nature of an event that has already become a regular fixture in the municipality’s tourism calendar.

The celebration coincides with the final part of the summer season, a particularly important period for local shops, bars and restaurants.

Jerez said that tourism is Mijas’ main industry and stressed the need to maintain the destination’s strength beyond the summer months.

The councillor explained that the department of tourism is working to further reduce seasonal fluctuations and increase the number of visitors during the winter, a time when they “are attracted by the peace and quiet, golf facilities and mild temperatures of the Costa del Sol”.

A shuttle bus service will be available to make it easier for attendees to reach the event.

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