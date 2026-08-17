The Champions Burger competition returns to Mijas with 200,000 visitors expected

Tony Bryant 17/08/2026 a las 10:45h.

Mijas is gearing up for the return of The Champions Burger, with organisers expecting the event to attract up to 200,000 visitors over two weeks. The burger festival will take place at the Las Lagunas fairground from 20 August to 6 September, bringing together 17 contestants competing for the public’s vote to decide the best burger.

This year’s festival will feature a new theme, ‘The Big Game’, with the event taking its inspiration from American football.

Visitors will be able to sample burgers from the various food trucks at the

venue, with each restaurant competing to win the public vote. Organisers say the event aims to showcase burgers as more than simply fast food, with contestants using premium-quality meats and creative combinations.

The event was presented by Mijas Mayor Ana Mata and Domi González, owner of Dak Burger, the only restaurant representing Mijas.

This year’s event includes the new Champions Cheesecake section, which will feature five specialist bakeries producing innovative cheesecake recipes for visitors to try.

The festival will be open from 6pm until midnight Monday to Thursday, and from 12 noon until midnight Friday to Sunday.

The mayor said the event, which attracted 187,000 visitors last year, is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy. The festival is also expected to create around 60 direct jobs, with an emphasis on employing local people. Further employment is expected to be generated indirectly across Mijas and the surrounding area, particularly in logistics, transport, accommodation, supplies, hospitality, catering and retail.

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