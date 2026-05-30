Eight mouth-watering burger places in Malaga province

Marina Martínez 30/05/2026 a las 11:02h.

Bacon jam, carbonara sauce, basil mayonnaise, bone marrow, crispy onions, pistachio dust and even guacamole: these days, surprising people with a burger has become increasingly difficult. Burgers now come in endless combinations of flavours, textures, fillings, buns and toppings, not to mention the eternal debate over smash or non-smash patties.

The trend is also growing in Malaga. Far from reaching a point of satiation, the province keeps adding new burger options to a scene food historians trace back to Hamburg before German immigrants brought it to the US.

Today, burgers remain firmly associated with America and major chains continue to invest in the city, from Five Guys and Carl's Jr. to newer arrivals such as Milwaukee and Smash Hiro by Esttik.

Choosing where to go is no easy task. Here are eight standout options in the province.

La Burguesita

Independent of passing trends and major chains, La Burguesita has spent 16 years championing gourmet burgers. With venues in Malaga city centre and Cerrado de Calderón, the local brand remains loyal to its signature combination of dry-aged beef and brioche buns.

Its regularly updated menu includes favourites such as the Meri Love, topped with butter-softened onions, rocket, double cheddar, crispy bacon and Meri sauce, and La Favorita, which combines cured cheese cream, Iberian pork jowl, smoked English white cheddar, meat mayo and an ox croquette. The menu now also includes smash burger versions.

Nómadas

Another long-established Malaga favourite, Nómadas attracts loyal burger fans to its corner spot in Santa Paula. The restaurant focuses on simple, homemade preparation.

Popular choices include the Nómadas Cheesebacon, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon and cheddar; the Serrana, with Serrano ham and parmesan; and the Boletus, with mushrooms, caramelised onions, brie and truffle mayonnaise.

For diners after something more adventurous, the speciality section features burgers such as the spicy Diablo, made with pork and beef, aubergine and Moorish sauce; the Foie, with premium beef, caramelised onions and apple preserve; and the Burrata, with Galician blonde beef, smoked burrata, pesto, crunchy pistachios and sun-dried tomato.

Dúo by Alita

This younger local project comes from chefs Tatiana Carvajal and Álvaro Salido. Since December, they have parked their food truck at the Vladoil petrol station in Puerto de la Torre, offering what Salido describes as "the best burgers".

The pair will soon close their restaurant Alita in Soho to focus entirely on Dúo by Alita. They promise straightforward burgers "without gimmicks".

The menu includes four options: the classic burger with cheddar, onions, pickles, mustard and ketchup; the Dúo burger with bacon and house sauce; the Guguita Picón with smoked cheddar, caramelised onions, rocket and mojo sauce; and the Piquillo Cabra, with smoked cheddar, Iberian sobrasada, goat’s cheese cream and piquillo pepper jam. All use 100 per cent beef.

Bendito Bocado

Bendito Bocado has become one of the province's best-known local burger brands since opening in Alhaurín de la Torre in 2021. It now also has venues in Huelin and Teatinos.

Flexibility forms part of the concept: customers can order burgers as classic patties, smash burgers, chicken burgers or plant-based versions, while also customising sauces and toppings.

Best-sellers include the New York, with double smashed beef patties, bacon, cheddar sauce, onion rings, smoked mayo and barbecue sauce and the Route 66, with cheddar, bacon, fried egg and homemade Jack Daniel's sauce.

Its special burgers include the Malaguita, featuring Malaga salchichón sausage, plum jam, cured cheese, Pedro Ximénez reduction, toasted almonds and quail eggs.

Street Food Burger

Bold flavours and inventive combinations define Street Food Burger, which launched in Los Palacios, Seville, in 2022 and has already opened two venues in Malaga on Alameda Principal and in Teatinos.

In just four years, the company has collected several regional and national awards, including best burger in Spain and Andaluía at The Champions Burger competition.

Its flagship creation, La Gamberra, has won Spain's top burger title five times. It combines red glazed brioche, dry-aged beef rib steak, eight-hour slow-cooked smoked pork ribs, pulled pork, smoked cheddar, caramelised bacon bits, American barbecue sauce and barbecue-flavoured Gublins crisps.

Other options include The Chicken Killer, with marinated fried chicken, cheddar, bacon jam and Emmy sauce, and La Gringa, with mozzarella, pulled pork and crispy bacon.

Dak Burger

After picking up several awards at The Champions Burger competition, including best burger in Spain and runner-up in Europe, Dak Burger has built a strong reputation for smash burgers.

From its base in La Cala de Mijas, the business has focused on quality and innovation for almost five years. Its signature burger, Stellar, includes dry-aged Galician blonde beef, mature cheddar, roasted garlic mayo, crispy onions, bacon jam and its trademark "moon dust" (smoked icing sugar that adds a sweet finish).

Gottan

With a Solete award from the Guía Repsol and titles for best burger in Europe, Spain and Malaga, Gottan Grill has become one of the city's standout burger names.

Its burgers use charcoal-grilled dry-aged Galician blonde beef as a base, combined with creative toppings in venues across Huelin, the city centre and Teatinos.

The best-known option, Guataca, combines guacamole, Iberian pork ribs cooked at low temperature, sour cream, lime and spicy chilli mayo. Another favourite, Modern Family, comes with toasted cheese bread, Monterey cheese and slow-cooked pancetta jam.

USB

USB Burger celebrates its first anniversary this year. The restaurant belongs to the El Caserito group run by Ricardo Álvarez, which also owns La Cheesequería and Fomo.

Located on Calle Carretería, USB focuses on "well-made burgers" without unnecessary frills. The restaurant uses beef from Emilio Mérida in El Colmenar and Martin's potato buns, with gluten-free options available.

Highlights include the Special 2.0, with double beef patties, bacon jam and smoked corn nuts; the Trufada, with gouda, fried egg, parmesan and truffle mayo; and the Pollo Loco, featuring fried chicken, cheddar, spicy sauce, bacon, tomato and lettuce.