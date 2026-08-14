Mijas branch of the Spanish cancer association launches second charity golf tournament

Tony Bryant 14/08/2026 a las 15:24h.

The local branch of the Spanish association against cancer (AECC) in Mijas has launched the second ‘La Cala Resort charity golf tournament against cancer’, taking place on Saturday 29 August at the resort’s Europa Course.

The event, presented by Mijas mayor Ana Mata, AECC Mijas president Mari Carmen Gómez Fabra and La Cala Resort general manager Sean Corte-Real, aims to raise funds for cancer research and support services for patients and families.

The Mijas branch supported almost 100 beneficiaries in 2025, providing 270 sessions of specialist psychological, social and oncology physiotherapy support.

Organisers say the tournament has already reached around 70 per cent capacity, reflecting strong support from golfers across the Costa del Sol. The competition will be played in pairs using the Better Ball Stableford format, with a 9am shotgun start.

Registration fee includes an 18-hole green fee, shared buggy, welcome pack, lunch, prize-giving and access to a charity raffle. Part of every registration fee will go directly to the AECC to fund cancer research and free support services in Mijas.

Registration

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