Mijas animal shelter announces autumn fundraiser

Tony Bryant 17/09/2026 a las 19:11h.

The La Cala de Mijas-based ACE canine shelter has announced its autumn fundraiser, which takes place at Restaurante El Jinete in Mijas Costa on Saturday 3 October. Tickets for the event cost 50 euros (ten euros of which will be donated to the shelter) and includes a three-course meal, with a choice of menu and vegetarian options.

Guests will also enjoy live music supplied by popular Costa vocalist Harvey James, plus a charity raffle with prizes donated by supporters of the charity.

Tickets must be paid for in advance and are available from Restaurante El Jinete (952119170) and from the Fuengirola Ibex Insurance office. Reservations can also be made by phoning Carolyn on 647647671.

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Since the shelter was founded in 1999, it has rescued and rehomed more than 31,000 dogs and cats. The charity has raised thousands of euros in order to continue to offer this service. Founder Fabienne Paques said that “it is this wonderful support of the local community” that has allowed them to continue helping abandoned, unwanted and mistreated animals.

The centre currently cares for more than 700 animals.

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