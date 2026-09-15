Walking football club and Calahonda bar team up for cancer fundraiser

Tony Bryant 15/09/2026 a las 18:09h.

Real Calahonda Walking Football Club has teamed up with the Millenium Cocktail Bar (Calahonda) to host the annual fundraising event in aid of cancer research on Saturday 26 September. Held in aid of the Malaga branch of the Spanish cancer association (AECC), the event starts at 6.30pm and includes live entertainment supplied by Mark F, Soul Survivor and Tony Capo, along with a charity karaoke.

In order to boost the funds, the event will also include an auction and raffle. Organisers are appealing to businesses and individuals for donations for these initiatives.

“Remember, every single euro raised via ticket sales, the raffle and the auction is for charity. If you would like to donate to the auction or raffle, please message us on Facebook,” the organisers said in a statement.

Tickets, which cost five euros, can be obtained from the Real Calahonda Walking Football Club Facebook page.

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