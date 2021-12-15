Liam Gallagher joins Arctic Monkeys and James Blunt for the Cala Mijas international festival The first edition of the new festival is shaping up to become the biggest musical gathering in Spain in 2022

Although it is still in the early preparatory stages, the new international festival Cala Mijas is already shaping up to become one of the biggest musical gatherings in Spain in 2022.

The three-day festival, held between 1 and 3 September, is attracting some of the most celebrated names on the international music scene, including The Arctic Monkeys, who will offer their only date in Spain next year; and James Blunt, the English singer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer who achieved world-wide fame in 2004 after releasing his debut album Back to Bedlam.

Other bands set to take the stage in Mijas are German rockers Kraftwerk, widely considered innovators and pioneers of electronic music; and Love of Lesbian, the Spanish indie pop band who held the first large-scale concert in Spain as a test of reducing restrictions on large gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oasis

However, the biggest crowd-puller of the festival will undoubtably be Liam Gallagher, former vocalist of Oasis, one of the most important British rock groups in history. Gallagher will perform for the first time in Mijas to accentuate the international character of this concert, and his appearance will coincide with the release of his third solo album.

The youngest of the Gallagher brothers, one of the most controversial partnerships in music history, has concentrated of various projects after the break-up of Oasis in 2008. Following the formation of Beady Eye, a band that dissolved in 2014, he began to focus on his solo career, releasing his first album, As You Were, in 2017, followed by Why Me? Why Not? two years later.

Other acts set to appear at the festival are British musician Simon Green, known by his stage name Bonobo; American electronic musician Marc Rebillet, and Spanish funk-fusion duo Fuel Fandango.

Organisers say that as many as 23 groups and solo artistes will perform at the festival, and further names will be added early next year.

Tickets for the three-day festival have already gone on sale and cost 129.50.

The festival also offers the possibility of camping at a price of 25 euros for the three days, or glamping, a style of camping with all the amenities of a hotel, from 50 euros per person.

For reservations, see www.calamijas.com/es