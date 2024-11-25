Fuengirola firefighters who helped in Valencia to receive gold medals: 'They have been hard days, but very rewarding'

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Monday, 25 November 2024, 17:52

Firefighters from Fuengirola who rushed to the aid of flood-hit victims in Valencia will receive a gold medal from town hall for their brave efforts.

"It has been a rewarding experience, but a very hard one. It was a combination of both feelings: the need we always have to help, but also the helplessness in the face of the disaster that had occurred there. They were hard days, but we dealt with them in a professional manner so that we could do our bit, which was important at the time," said the head of the Fuengirola fire brigade, Julián Bueno.

He was part of a team of 12 firefighters who helped in the rescue and clean-up work following the destruction caused by the 'Dana' storm which wreaked havoc across Valencia at the end of October. The firefighters who travelled to the disaster zone were welcomed by Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula, who then told them of her intention to propose they receive the gold medal of the fire brigade at the next council meeting. The medals would be presented to them on the day they commemorate their patron saint. The high distinction aims to recognise the exceptional work carried out by the fire brigade.

"It is an honour, but the greatest reward in those days was the hug from an old lady or the resident who gave you a coffee they prepared, without even having coffee for themself," Bueno said. He also pointed out the support received from afar. "We knew that the people of Fuengirola were looking out for us and it still makes my hair stand on end when I think of the moments when we saw a van coming from Fuengirola, with the donations that the residents had made, that was the contribution we needed at that time to get ahead," he said.

"It was very emotional to receive a call from the fire chief saying that there were many firefighters who wanted to go to Valencia, just a few hours after the storm. That is not always the case and for me they deserve recognition, but not only those who left, but also those who stayed, who did not do so because they did not want to go to help, but because someone had to attend to the service here for 24 hours, for many days. They had to work double shifts without breaks. They have been a team and a family," the mayor pointed out.