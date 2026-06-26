Fuengirola town hall launches plans for an innovation and talent centre

Tony Bryant 26/06/2026 a las 11:15h.

Fuengirola town hall has announced plans to create a new innovation and talent centre at Área Libre Fuengirola, with a public tender now underway for the concession of a municipally owned building next to the Sohail river park. The successful concessionaire will be responsible for drawing up the project, refurbishing the 800-square-metre building and operating the centre.

The development will be delivered in two stages: an initial design and refurbishment phase, to be completed within two years, followed by a 30-year operating concession. From the sixth year onwards, the operator will pay an annual concession fee of 20,000 euros, in addition to funding the refurbishment, utilities and furnishings.

The centre is expected to provide business incubation and acceleration programmes, support for start-ups, networking events, professional training and mentoring, with a particular focus on technology, the creative industries and smart tourism.

Mayor Ana Mula said, “This project forms part of the council's commitment to innovation, digital transformation and attracting talent, while strengthening Fuengirola's reputation as a modern, forward-looking town. It will also promote Fuengirola as a destination for entrepreneurship and investment.

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