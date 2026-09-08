Fuengirola prepares for ninth equestrian festival

Tony Bryant 08/09/2026 a las 11:14h.

The ninth ‘Fuengirola a Caballo’ festival is taking place on Saturday 19 September, a gathering of aficionados from the world of horses that is taking place across the town centre from 11.30am to 10pm.

The programme includes the 48th carriage driving exhibition, equestrian shows, dressage competitions, parades of horse-drawn carriages, as well as live music and children's activities.

The day will begin at 11.30am at the Plaza de Toros with the presentation of participants in the carriage exhibition, and at noon, the carriages will set off from the bullring on a route through the town.

Equestrian performances will be held in Plaza de la Constitución, while live music will take place in Plaza Reyes Católicos.

Mayor Ana Mula said the event had become a fixture in Fuengirola’s calendar and an important prelude to the town’s main Feria del Rosario celebrations, held from 6 to 12 October.

She also praised the local equestrian society for organising the event and also for its work in preserving and promoting local traditions. This association, founded in 2010, is made up of professionals from the world of horses, stable owners and members of the Peña Cabalista horse riders club.

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