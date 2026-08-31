Fuengirola unveils September cultural programme

Tony Bryant 31/08/2026 a las 10:24h.

Fuengirola has announced its cultural programme for September, featuring exhibitions, film screenings, talks, dance and sporting events, with most activities free to attend.

The month begins with two exhibitions: ‘Bioparc Fuengirola, 25 years of creating the world’s best zoo together’ is on display on the Paseo Marítimo in Los Boliches, near the Roman monument, until 18 October.

From 4 September to 9 October, the Manuel Delgado Perea cultural centre will host a free exhibition, ‘Images of Fuengirola: The 1960s’, featuring photographs by Luis Ramírez Benéytez.

Cinema fans can see ‘Soul of the Ocean’ at the Manuel Delgado Perea cultural centre on 15 September at 8pm. The film, by acclaimed underwater filmmaker Howard Hall, will be shown in its original version with subtitles, with free admission subject to capacity.

Science is also on the programme, with talks by Professor Valeriano Claros Guerra on NASA’s Artemis programme on 16 September, followed by Jesús Jiménez Ibáñez discussing crewed spaceflight and technological challenges on 17 September. Both talks start at 7.30pm and are free to attend.

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On 19 September, the Palacio de la Paz will host ‘Dancing to Remember’, a charity dance show marking World Alzheimer’s Day and raising funds for AFA Fuengirola-Mijas. The event starts at 7pm, with tickets available for a donation of eight euros.

The municipal museum will host a toy exhibition from 21 September to 6 November, in collaboration with the Tenteland association.

The month’s second film screening, ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’, will take place at the Manuel Delgado Perea cultural centre on 22 September at 8pm. Admission is free, subject to capacity.

The programme concludes on 26 September with the 1st novice bodybuilding challenge championship at the Palacio de la Paz. Organised by the sports department and the Nuevo Estilo Gym and the Spanish bodybuilding federation, the event runs from 10am to 9pm.

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