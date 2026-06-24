Fuengirola moves forward with plan for a residential care home and day centre for senior citizens

Tony Bryant 24/06/2026 a las 10:39h.

Fuengirola town hall is promoting the construction of a residential care home and day centre for senior citizens in Carvajal, specifically on a municipally owned plot located on Calle Begoña. The formula chosen by the council to make this social facility viable is the granting of a concession over the aforementioned plot. To this end, it has tendered the concession rights so that interested companies may prepare a project, construct and operate a building with 120 places, as well as a day care centre for 40 dependent persons.

Accordingly, the tender conditions establish that the successful bidder must pay 772,892.12 euros in order to obtain the rights to use the land for the next 75 years. The site has an area of 3,527 square metres and a permitted gross floor area of approximately 9,000 square metres.

The successful bidder will also be responsible for both the technical planning and the construction of the building. In this regard, as mayor Ana Mula explained, the residential care home must provide 120 places, of which at least 40 per cent must be covered under an agreement with the regional government in accordance with the dependency act, while three places must be made available free of charge to the town’s social services department.

In addition, the successful bidder will be required to establish and operate a day care centre for 40 people, at least 20 of whom must be covered under the regional funding agreement.

“A residential care home for older people is something we have been calling for in our town for years. Given the difficulties involved in developing it on the site originally proposed, next to the river park, we have decided to explore another option. We identified the only suitable municipally owned plot in our municipality where it could be built. It is a plot of more than 3,000 square metres, for which the concession process has already been put out to tender,” the mayor said.

This tender process was published last week, and the deadline for the submission of bids is 17 July.

“I would like to encourage all companies operating in the elderly care sector to take part in this process, as it concerns a service that is fundamental to the wellbeing of the people of Fuengirola,” Mula concluded.

Fuengirola formalises the agreement to build a 24-hour emergency centre