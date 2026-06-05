The Junta and Fuengirola formalise the agreement to build a 24-hour emergency centre

The acting regional minister of health, Antonio Sanz, has formalised, with the signing of an action protocol with the mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, the ... agreement for the construction of a new centre to house the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP), facilities which the town lacks. The new premises will be built on a plot of more than 1,100 square metres ceded by the town hall on Avenida de Santa Amalia. It will involve an investment of 1.9 million euros by the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) and already has an updated functional plan to meet the needs of a city of 85,598 inhabitants, "whose population increases significantly during the summer season," as the acting councillor emphasised.

Sanz explained that the so-called General Action Protocol between the SAS and Fuengirola town hall establishes the necessary actions for the opening of this centre which "responds to a historical demand of the residents: to have an immediate 24-hour emergency medical care service 365 days a year in the municipality itself". "This is a commitment to the residents that the Andalusian government has made and, once again, we are keeping our word and to the province of Malaga," added the minister. In the same vein, Mula said that "we continue to take firm steps, fulfilling the roadmap drawn up with the Junta de Andalucía so that, sooner rather than later, the people of Fuengirola will have the health infrastructures they need".

A further step in improvements

However, the real historical demand of the people of Fuengirola, as well as that of the people of Mijas, is the construction of a hospital for both towns, which the PP included in its electoral programme in the 2018 Andalusian elections. This project will be financed by Las Lagunas de Mijas town hall and will replace the health centre and the SUAP of Las Lagunas and the Centre for High Resolution Specialities (CARE).

"The new emergency point will transform healthcare in the town and is another step forward in the improvements we are making throughout the province," added Sanz, before mentioning projects such as the new Los Pacos health centre and the renovation of Los Boliches one, among others. "This investment effort reaches its maximum expression in the Costa del Sol University Hospital, which, after 18 years of paralysis and neglect, was unblocked by the government of Juanma Moreno, with an investment of 93 million-euros," said Sanz.