Fuengirola launches new hiking route for older residents

Tony Bryant 17/09/2026 a las 09:44h.

Fuengirola council has organised a new hiking route for older residents as part of its ‘healthy Fuengirola’ programme, promoting outdoor exercise and healthy lifestyles. The seven-kilometre walk will take place on Saturday 19 September, starting at 9am from Plaza Pedro Cuevas in Los Boliches and heading towards the Sendero del Mar trail.

Participants will follow the seafront promenade towards Carvajal before tackling a moderately difficult uphill section towards Torreblanca. The route is expected to take around two hours and will offer views of the coastline and Fuengirola.

Councillor for families, equality and senior citizens Cristina Bornao said the activity would combine exercise, socialising and enjoyment of the outdoors. The councillor explained that a healthy snack will be offered to participants, so it is necessary to register in advance. She added that comfortable sports clothing and footwear are recommended.

“I encourage all older people to take part, both those who already regularly enjoy these routes and those who will be doing so for the first time, because it is a very healthy activity that allows people to exercise, enjoy the outdoors and spend some enjoyable time with others,” she said.

Participants can register at the Third Age services office in Calle Blanca Paloma between 9am and 1pm.

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