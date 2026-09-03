U3A Fuengirola returns with a wide-ranging programme

Membership is open to all English-speaking adults of any nationality.

Tony Bryant 03/09/2026 a las 11:58h.

The Costa del Sol’s senior community can look forward to a new season of activities, friendship and learning as U3A Fuengirola gets ready to welcome members back this autumn. The popular organisation is offering a wide-ranging programme for 2026/27, with plenty of familiar activities alongside new opportunities.

For those looking to keep active, there are exercise classes including Pilates and yoga, while a variety of cards and games are on offer, including cribbage, backgammon, Rummikub, canasta and mahjong.

More energetic members can take part in petanca and padel, while those with a creative streak can join group activities such as guitar and ukulele workshops and the writers’ circle. There are also many other activities to choose from.

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With some groups expected to fill quickly, prospective members are encouraged to register for their chosen activities as soon as possible.

Registration will take place at Fogo Restaurant, Paseo Maritimo Rey de España, 77, Fuengirola, on Thursday 17 September between 10.30am and noon. Anyone unable to attend on the day can register directly with the leader of their chosen activity.

The full agenda is available on the U3A Fuengirola Facebook page.

U3A Fuengirola is a non-profit association run by its members for the benefit of its membership. It is not affiliated to any other U3A organisation in Spain or worldwide. The Group Leaders, Committee, and helpers are all volunteers.

Membership is open to all English-speaking adults of any nationality.

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