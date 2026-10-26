Danish national arrested carrying hand grenade in Mijas urbanisation

Natalia Penza 26/10/2026 Actualizado a las 10:37h.

A 35-year-old Danish national has been arrested after local police discovered a hand grenade in his possession on a residential estate near the A-7 dual carriageway in Mijas.

The arrest was carried out by Mijas Local Police officers in the early hours of Saturday morning in El Faro de Calaburras, a coastal residential area situated between La Cala de Mijas and Fuengirola. The Guardia Civil has since taken over the investigation.

Specialist bomb disposal officers from the TEDAX unit were deployed to safely secure and remove the explosive device.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the suspect was intercepted during a routine patrol or as part of a targeted operation based on prior intelligence. Investigations remain ongoing to determine the origin of the device and the suspect's intentions.

Arrest follows heightened security measures across Malaga province

The suspect is expected to appear before a court magistrate in the coming days, where a judge will determine whether he is remanded in custody or released on bail.

The incident comes amidst heightened police vigilance across the Costa del Sol following several high-profile firearm incidents in Malaga and Marbella in recent months. Spanish authorities previously announced police reinforcements for Malaga city and key coastal resorts to ensure public safety and combat organied crime.

In July, a major security operation in Malaga province led to the seizure of nearly 50 Kalashnikov rifles and pistols, alongside 11 hand grenades and ammunition, dismantling a network involved in supplying weaponry to criminal groups.