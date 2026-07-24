Costa del Sol drug-trafficking network with arsenal of weapons dismantled

The National Police have dealt another blow to organised crime in Malaga province by dismantling a dangerous network specialising in the trafficking of arms and ... narcotic substances.

The operation has led to the arrest of four people, one of whom is already in pre-trial detention, and the seizure of 36 automatic long guns, eleven pistols, eleven hand grenades and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, among other military-grade weapons.

The operation began in May. In the initial phase, which required the deployment of the special security operations group (GOES) and the aerial resources unit due to the violent nature of the criminal network, the police intercepted a car.

The man believed to be in charge of transporting the weapons was at the wheel. Inside the vehicle, the police found six assault rifles, three hand grenades, gun magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition.

As a result, the investigators arrested the driver and immediately brought him before the court.

Far from closing the case, the police advanced the operation, confident that the detainee was part of a far-reaching criminal network. The investigation led to the identification of the leadership of this highly specialised criminal organisation, based in various parts of the province of Malaga.

The investigation reached a turning point this past Monday, when the police intercepted another vehicle while it was transporting 120 kilograms of cocaine. This latest operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects. Shortly afterwards, the police located and arrested the alleged fourth member of the network.

With the suspects in custody, the investigators carried out a number of raids and searches at properties across the province. They seized 60 kilos of hashish, 3,000 ecstasy tablets and 650 grams of 'tusi' (commonly known as 'pink cocaine').

Along with the drugs, the police seized an arsenal of military-grade weapons during the searches, including a further 30 assault rifles and eleven pistols, eight hand grenades (bringing the total to eleven across the entire operation), seven silencers, eight bulletproof vests and two ballistic plates designed to withstand military-grade ammunition.

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