El Corte Inglés opens new gourmet club in Mijas featuring a specialist wine cellar and a cold food counter

El Corte Inglés has opened a new Club del Gourmet at its Mijas Costa branch, a space covering almost 500 square metres designed to become ... one of the Costa del Sol’s leading gastronomic destinations.

The gourmet club offers a carefully curated selection of Spanish and international products in a modern, spacious and welcoming setting, designed for discovering, buying and enjoying the very best in gastronomy.

One of the cornerstones of this new concept is its specialist wine cellar, which offers a wide selection of wines from Spain’s leading designations of origin, with a particular focus on Andalusian wines and regional producers.

The range is rounded off with an outstanding selection of international wines from various wine-producing regions around the world, as well as champagnes, sparkling wines and other beverages carefully chosen to satisfy both wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

The culinary journey continues in the delicatessen section, where customers will find an extensive selection of Spanish and international cheeses, Iberian products, cured meats, smoked foods and other specialities. It also offers a prominent selection of sweet treats, featuring artisan chocolates, ‘bean-to-bar’ products, confectionery, pastries, biscuits, traditional sweets and international specialities.

The new branch has staff who offer advice tailored to the customer’s needs and preferences

This range is complemented by the traditional selection of savoury products that is a hallmark of the Club del Gourmet. The range includes extra virgin olive oils, vinegars, tinned fish and seafood, tinned vegetables, snacks, sauces, condiments, rice dishes and pasta, featuring regional specialities, international brands and ready-to-eat options.

Experiential nature

Among the main new features is the addition of the Barra del Gourmet, a tasting area with capacity for 65 people that reinforces the experiential nature of the project. Designed as a cold buffet, it offers a selection of oysters, cheeses, cured meats, preserves, tapas and other gourmet specialities, accompanied by a carefully curated wine and champagne list.

La Barra del Gourmet was created with the aim of bringing the product closer to the consumer right at the point of sale, creating a space where shopping and tasting coexist naturally and transform the visit into a genuine culinary experience.

The new eatery also boasts a team of specialist staff with extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the products available through the Club del Gourmet. Their work focuses on providing personalised advice, recommending products, wines and pairings tailored to each customer’s tastes and needs.

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