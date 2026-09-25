Caribbean flavour comes to La Cala de Mijas

The event was presented by Mijas council and the Cubanos Unidos association.

Tony Bryant 25/09/2026 a las 09:46h.

La Cala de Mijas is set to take on a distinctly Caribbean flavour from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 October when the ‘La Pequeña Cuba’ gastro-cultural festival arrives in the town for the first time. The festival, which has previously visited several municipalities along the Costa del Sol, aims to celebrate and showcase Cuban culture through food, music, entertainment and traditional crafts.

The event was officially presented by Mijas councillor Melisa Ceballos and Mónica Delgado, president of the Cubanos Unidos association, which is organising the festival in partnership with the town hall.

The festival, which the councillor said will be “a celebration of the multicultural character of Mijas”, will be held in the car park next to the Boulevard, where around ten food and craft stalls will be located.

Related story

Visitors will have the chance to sample a range of traditional Cuban dishes and cocktails, while a selection of handicrafts will also be on offer.

Live music and entertainment will run throughout the festival, with a DJ also providing music to keep the atmosphere going.

Sunday will be dedicated to children, with games, activities and a carousel.

The festival will open from 12 noon until midnight on Thursday and Sunday, while on Friday and Saturday it will run until 1am.

Access the consolidated Fuengirola and Mijas news archive

.