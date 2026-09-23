Mijas triathlon returns this Sunday

Tony Bryant 23/09/2026 a las 09:50h.

Top-level sport returns to Mijas this Sunday 27 September, with the fifth Mijas triathlon taking place in La Cala de Mijas.

The Olympic-distance, non-drafting event will see a record 250 athletes take part, starting from Plaza El Torreón at 9am. Competitors from 48 affiliated clubs are expected to compete. The council explained that the increase in the number of places is evidence that the triathlon has established itself as a leading sporting event.

Organised by CP Mijas Triatlón, with support from Mijas town hall, the event comprises a 1.5km swim, a 40km cycle and a 10km run.

The cycling route will take athletes from El Torreón to Entrerríos and back twice, while the run will follow the Senda Litoral coastal path to the municipal boundary before returning to El Torreón.

The event, which will be broadcast live by Mijas Comunicación, is expected to finish at around 1pm. Mijas council is providing logistical support, barriers and traffic management, while the Local Police will oversee road safety.

Traffic restrictions

The road between El Torreón and Entrerríos will be closed to traffic from 9am to 12 noon during the cycling section. Other roads affected include Calles Benarrabá and Torremolinos, La Cala Boulevard, Avenidas Limonar, Sierra Morena, Mare Nostrum, the La Cala–Entrerríos road and the Entrerríos access road as far as the hostel.

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