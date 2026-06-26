Bookings now available for Mijas canine charity’s Caribbean-theme fundraiser

Tony Bryant 26/06/2026 a las 10:52h.

The Ace/Shin animal shelter in Mijas Costa is holding its annual summer fundraising dinner at the Bobby Jones and Spikes Restaurant, Miraflores Golf, in Riviera del Sol on Saturday 11 July. The Caribbean-theme evening starts at 7pm, when guests will enjoy a welcome drink, followed by a three-course meal with a choice of menu.

Entertainment will be supplied by popular Costa del Sol singer Mark T Connor, while the funds will be boosted with a charity raffle with prizes supplied by local business and supporters of the canine charity. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased in advance at Miraflores Golf and at Ibex Insurance in Fuengirola.

Reservations for the dinner, which must be booked in advance, cost 50 euros (ten euros of which will be donated to Ace) and includes wine, beer or soft drinks during the meal.

Tel: Martyn on 711039124, or Carolyn on 647647671.

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