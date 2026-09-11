Mijas head-on collision kills 54-year-old man and injures three people

11/09/2026 a las 12:01h.

A 54-year-old man died late on Thursday in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Mijas. Three other people, among them a ... two-year-old child, sustained injuries.

The road accident took place on the A-7053 at around 10.12pm, when two vehicles collided head-on at kilometre 7 of the Alhaurín el Grande-bound carriageway.

Upon arrival, paramedics confirmed one of the men's death and took the child, a 65-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

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