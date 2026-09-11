 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Mijas Fuengirola

112 incident

Mijas head-on collision kills 54-year-old man and injures three people

The accident took place on the A-7053 road on Thursday night

Añádenos en Google
Mijas head-on collision kills 54-year-old man and injures three people

A 54-year-old man died late on Thursday in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Mijas. Three other people, among them a ... two-year-old child, sustained injuries.

The road accident took place on the A-7053 at around 10.12pm, when two vehicles collided head-on at kilometre 7 of the Alhaurín el Grande-bound carriageway.

Related story

Upon arrival, paramedics confirmed one of the men's death and took the child, a 65-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman to the Costa del Sol hospital in Marbella.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para usuarios registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Mijas head-on collision kills 54-year-old man and injures three people

[]

Mijas head-on collision kills 54-year-old man and injures three people