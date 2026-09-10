Two people die following car and lorry collision in Alhaurín de la Torre

Archive photo of a section of the A-7052 road in Malaga province.

Raquel Merino Málaga 10/09/2026 a las 14:07h.

Two people died in a road accident in the municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga on Wednesday.

A lorry and a car collided ... at kilometre 1 of the A-7052 road at around 3.30pm.