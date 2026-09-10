112 incident
Two people die following car and lorry collision in Alhaurín de la Torre
Fatal head-on crash on A-7052 road leaves two dead while separate three-vehicle accident in Teba injures three men
Two people died in a road accident in the municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga on Wednesday.
A lorry and a car collided ... at kilometre 1 of the A-7052 road at around 3.30pm.
Witnesses called the emergency services and reported a head-on collision with two people trapped. The operator dispatched paramedics and the fire brigade.
Upon arrival, the medical workers could only confirm the death of the car's two occupants.
Meanwhile, three men, aged 53, 21 and 34, were injured on Wednesday following a multiple-vehicle collision on the A-367 in the municipality of Teba.
The accident occurred at around 7.45am, according to sources from the emergency services.
The three injured men were taken to the Serranía de Ronda hospital. There are no further details regarding the victims' condition.