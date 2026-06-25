Wells and septic tanks: Marbella regulates one of the largest areas of irregular developments

Marbella town hall has set the administrative wheels in motion to regulate one of the largest areas of unauthorised developments in the municipality: El Potril, ... an area of rural land in San Pedro Alcántara where there are no water or sewerage networks and where, on paper, the only structures that may be erected are those intended for agricultural use. To tackle the situation, the local council has begun the process of drawing up a special plan, but warns that this will not be a green light for any form of construction. “It is rural land and will remain rural land,” explained San Pedro’s deputy mayor, Javier García. “The aim is to ensure they have basic infrastructure,” he added.

The special plan aims to "halt the progressive degradation" of the subsoil and aquifers; and to establish a sewerage network connected to the municipal network. The latter is a need that the council considers "imperative" in order to "prevent uncontrolled discharge from septic tanks", as well as channelling surface runoff to "prevent flooding and the associated risks". The aim is to “prevent the risk of deterioration in the quality of water bodies and the authorised water abstraction points that draw from them, and the consequent risk to public health”.

A third objective that this town planning instrument aims to address is none other than "providing existing buildings" with a supply of drinking water. The aim here is to prevent the proliferation of wells and water abstraction points, which are sometimes set up without permission in this area near the river Guadaiza.

"We need to install the main network there, and then each property owner will have to connect to it. Until now, we’ve only been able to say no to the property owners"

The aim is similar to that set out for Valle del Sol. “El Potril, however, is at an earlier stage. Valle del Sol is on urban land and does not require a special plan,” García said. In this area, situated to the north of Gualdamina, up to 7.2 million euros will be invested in two phases. There will be a new drinking water supply network, a separate system for sewage and rainwater, drainage, telecommunications and electricity networks, as well as street lighting, an irrigation network, accessible pavements, resurfacing and measures aimed at improving road safety and the urban landscape. In El Potril, however, it is not possible to go to such lengths due to its rural character. Any changes will depend entirely on what can be established in the new planning framework, which will be set out in general terms through the general municipal development plan (PGOM) and in specific detail for each area through the urban development plan (POU).

Step by step

The new water supply and sewerage networks will not be in place immediately. The special plan has already been approved by the local governing board; it is currently in the public consultation phase and, subsequently, any objections must be resolved and the plan submitted to the full council for approval. From there, the projects will have to be processed separately. The council will need to propose the route of the sewerage and drainage networks required for the collection of sewage and rainwater, as well as the water distribution network. “We need to extend the main network to the area, and then each property owner will have to connect to it. Until now, we could only say no to the property owners, but this plan paves the way for a solution,” García explained.

These networks will not be the only benefits for properties in the area. As a complementary measure to the main improvements proposed, the special plan already provides for the rehabilitation of the existing road surface following the installation of the sewerage and water supply networks. Measures are also envisaged for the "proper management" of municipal solid waste, so that El Potril will be included in the municipal waste collection routes. As for the electricity network, the document notes that, “whilst low-voltage electricity supply coverage is fairly comprehensive in the area”, the special plan will set out “the necessary upgrades required to reach all buildings”.

In short, the special plan “will provide a legal framework for the housing developments”, enabling “routine” works to be carried out to address “the shortcomings” currently affecting this rural area of San Pedro Alcántara. It will also minimise the environmental impact of such works and, where appropriate, mitigate any potential risks associated with the physical environment’, including floods, fires and erosion.

View up-to-date local news for Marbella and San Pedro