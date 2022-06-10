Walk for World Environment Day 2022 to raise coastline issues

Over 50 people took part in the Walk for the Environment last Saturday 4 June for World Environment Day. The 13-kilometre route aimed to raise awareness of the issues facing the coastline from Marbella to Guadalmina. There were various short informative talks at several points on the route.

Around 25 people made it to the very end at the mouth of the river Guadalmina where they were also joined by another group who had walked all the way from Estepona. The event was organised by Ecologistas en Acción Marbella in conjunction with Plastic Free Seas Worldwide, and supported by several other local organisations.