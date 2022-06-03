Twenty per cent of golf tourists who come to Malaga province choose to stay in Marbella The town has just hosted the third Spanish Golf Course Association business meeting, which was attended by representatives of nearly 100 companies in the sector

Marbella has just hosted the third Spanish Golf Course Association business meeting, an event attended by nearly 100 companies in the sector at the Trapiche de Guadaiza cultural centre in San Pedro Alcántara. At the meeting, they analysed the contribution of golf to tourism and the Spanish economy. Around 600,000 golfers come to Malaga province each year and 20 per cent decide to stay in Marbella, explained the Councillor for Sports, Manuel Cardeña.

He said it is very satisfying that the golf sector is recovering after the pandemic, and reminded those present that Marbella hosts many important tournaments, such as the Open de España, and will also be part of the 2023 Solheim Cup, which the council is confident will consolidate the town as an international benchmark for golf.

The president of the Royal Golf Federation of Andalucía, Pablo Mansilla, and the president of the Association of Golf Clubs in Spain, Luis Nigora, both pointed out the importance of a meeting that highlights the major influence of the Spain Brand in a sector which attracts 1.2 million tourists a year, generates five billion euros of direct spending and over 120,000 quality jobs, of which 95% are permanent and around 94% are full-time.

Also at the event was Carlos Cañavate, the CEO of Acosol, the water company which irrigates more than 45 golf courses with recycled water. This measure allows an important saving in an area when periods of drought are common.