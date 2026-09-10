Marbella advances plans for 156 new homes and public parkland near La Cañada

Marbella Town Hall is finalising the planning process for a new residential project to construct 156 detached homes across a 105,000-square-metre site ... near the La Cañada shopping centre.

The URP-MB-2 Tenis de Marbella sector, located north of the AP-7 motorway near Trapiche del Prado, is being developed by Cordia, the residential arm of Hungarian group Futureal. The company has worked with municipal planners for six years on the complex site, which required archaeological surveys due to its proximity to the listed Trapiche del Prado heritage building.

The local authority has approved the development project to proceed to the public planning stage following the granting of a unified environmental authorisation by the regional government.

The project includes 251 private parking spaces and sports facilities, as well as 25,366 m² of open spaces and green areas

The plan allocates over 44,000 square metres of land to public use, accounting for 42 per cent of the total site. This includes 25,366 square metres for public green spaces, an educational facility across 1,660 square metres and a social facility covering 2,249 square metres.

To address steep gradients across the rugged terrain, the eight-million-euro infrastructure works will construct earthworks, retaining walls and three major internal roads covering 12,500 square metres. The site will also feature a 4,063-square-metre private sports facility, 251 private parking spaces and 127 public street parking bays.

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