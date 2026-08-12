San Pedro Alcántara confessed murderer in pre-trial detention without bail after admitting to stabbing his girlfriend

The court in Marbella has sentenced the 58-year-old man who confessed to fatally stabbing his girlfriend, 36, in their home in San Pedro ... Alcántara on Monday to pre-trial detention without bail.

During his court appearance, the suspect refused to answer the judge and the prosecutor, limiting himself to answering only the questions of his defence lawyer.

In his statement, he acknowledged the victim and he had been in a romantic relationship for three months. He said that the crime had occurred during a violent physical altercation between the two.

Despite the romantic relationship, the case will not be heard by a court specialising in gender-based violence, but by an ordinary criminal court.

The court's decision stems from the fact that the deceased, who was a trans woman of Venezuelan origin, had not initiated the administrative procedures required to amend the entry regarding her sex in the civil register.

The suspect fatally stabbed his girlfriend at the home they shared in San Pedro Alcántara and confessed to his neighbour. It was the neighbour who alerted the authorities on Monday, prompting several teams from the National Police and the emergency medical services to rush to the scene.

Unfortunately, the medical team could not save the woman's life, who had serious stab wounds, mainly to the chest.

According to sources, the police also located the confessed perpetrator at the property. He again admitted to the crime during his arrest.

According to sources, this was not the first time that the state security forces had received complaints concerning that house. Local residents had already requested police assistance on several occasions due to the violent nature of the arguments between the couple.

In fact, just a few days before the murder, the National Police had arrested both the detainee and the victim for assaulting each other. According to judicial sources, the pair filed complaints against each other on 1 August. However, the court eventually dismissed the case after both the man and the woman refused to stand by their accusations.

The incident is now under investigation as a domestic violence case, rather than a gender-based violence murder. The victim also does not appear in the VioGén system for the protection of women against gender-based violence due to the aforementioned administrative process.

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